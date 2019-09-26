Hot and dry again today

Thursday will be another hot and dry day. Mostly sunny skies and highs of 90 to 96 degrees in most areas are expected which is near-record territory for some locations. Beautiful for outdoor activities but a bit too hot & dry this week. The ground is parched. And drought conditions are developing across parts of our region this month due to the lack of rainfall. This is actually one of the driest Septembers ever recorded in Biloxi since 1893! A long stretch of dry & hot weather for now. Then finally a break? Cold front may arrive just before the first weekend of October 2019. Models continue to show signs of a cold front that could arrive in coastal Mississippi around Friday October 4, possibly leading to cooler & crisper air just in time for the kickoff of Cruisin’ the Coast on Saturday October 5. Wouldn’t that be nice? We’ll see! Still a bit too early to say exactly how much cooler it will be for coastal MS. But, it should feel much closer to normal with afternoons below 90 hopefully and mornings probably in the 60s. We’ll fine tune the temperature details as we get closer to the front’s possible arrival. There’s a light at the end of this sizzling hot tunnel? Usually, early October brings an end to the 90s every year. That’s just a week or two away! Hopefully it’s the same this year too. Karen remains a weak tropical storm as it moves into the western Atlantic. We’re also watching Hurricane Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry has fallen apart near Bermuda and is no longer being tracked. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen still bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly move west toward the Gulf some time next week and there is uncertainty about its track.