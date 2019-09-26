Gulfport has projects in works to boost tourism

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From expanding development at Centennial Plaza to creating a contemporary project near the railroad tracks in the downtown area, Gulfport has several irons in the fire.
All of the plans are designed to give local folks more to do and make the city more of a tourist destination.
By every measure Centennial Plaza, with its two hotels, chapel, restaurant and scenic grounds, has been a game-changer, not just for Gulfport but for all of Coastal Mississippi and beyond.
“It is what I’m saying is the new destination for the Gulf South, not just Mississippi,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
Hewes said this is just the beginning of the project. The city and developers have plans to utilize the other buildings at the site and have even expanded the footprint beyond the original property lines.
“There are already plans to put another restaurant in the buildings, family-oriented. They bought property just to the east so there could be some residential out there. There’s still potential to build, whether it’s more hotels or apartments. It just depends,” the mayor said.
There is a concerted effort to encourage economic growth through the downtown area. Projects like Fishbone Alley give Gulfport an urban flavor.
North of the railroad tracks, pieces are being put together to build what’s being called Backlot at Trackside. Shipping containers will be used for al fresco dining, retail and business space capitalizing on pedestrian traffic much like the vision at Fishbone Alley.
“People like to go in and sit down, like Fishbone Alley. We couldn’t build another Fishbone Alley so we decided to build the Backlot area. We’re able to bring in smaller retail and businesses so people can gather,” according to Gulfport Main Street Director Laurie Toups.
All of this is designed to make a strong statement in the all-important tourism industry.
“That’s been a discussion for quite some time. How do we take this Coast to the resort destination level? Tourism has been our bread and butter for a long time. We’re fortunate that we can survive a lot of economic ups and downs because of the diversity of our economy. When it comes down to it, we rely heavily on tourism” Hewes said.
Meanwhile, work to restore the Markham building will pick up in the next year. It’ll be transformed into a hotel and will include, among other things, a rooftop bar.
