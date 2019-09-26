Fire department celebrates 9 newborns with photoshoot in Calif.

(CNN) - The firefighters with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department in California welcomed nine newborns earlier this year and had a photoshoot to celebrate.
The adorable babies posed with firefighters, their gear and their fire engine at the station.
The nine children were born between March and July.
The department shared the photos on Facebook, saying they “couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment.”
We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!" they wrote in the post.
