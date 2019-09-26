Bayou View Elementary School makes Blue Ribbon for second time

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There was much to cheer about on Thursday as the Department of Education announced that Bayou View Elementary School had achieved Blue Ribbon status, again.
“We are so thankful and honored to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School," said principal Tess Lawrence. "It takes a lot on behalf of our teachers. They work hard every day.”
She didn’t stop the thanks there.
“From our cafeteria staff to our custodians, secretary, records clerk, everyone had a hand in this award," Lawrence said.
The school received the award "because of our exemplary performance in academics, because of our innovative programs, our dedicated teachers, our students and our BVE families,” Lawrence said.
Only four schools in the state received the designation.
Lawrence said they went through a rigorous application process after being nominated.
An announcement at noon cued teachers to turn on a video link from the Secretary of Education as she ran through the list of 312 public and 50 non-public schools so honored.
Teacher Tammarra Parker scrubbed through the video to get to the Mississippi schools. Even though they knew they had won, the students burst into cheers when the Bayou View Elementary slide came up.
“It’s a special dip in the bucket so to speak of the achievements that each teacher carries with them,” Parker said. “This is not an 'I' thing or a ‘me’ thing; this is a ‘we’ thing. We did this.”
“I am extremely proud of our stellar staff and faculty,” Lawrence said. “Our teachers are unmatched. I am honored and privileged to work beside them.”
The Department of Education said the school has demonstrated consistent excellence, producing outstanding results for all students.
Two other Gulf Coast schools were also recognized: Pineville Elementary School and St. Patrick Catholic High School. The only other Mississippi school recognized in 2019 was Northshore Elementary School in the Rankin County School District.
