Authorities find four-year-old in same room as 'multiple baggies’ of meth, suspect arrested

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was arrested on a felony charge after authorities found drugs, cash and a child in his home.
Andre Meguel Daniels, 51, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Hancock County narcotics agents, with the assistance from Bay St. Louis Police and federal drug agents, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Bookter Street Wednesday afternoon.
The warrant was the result of an investigation over several weeks in response to complaints of illegal drugs being sold in the area. When agents made forcible entry into the residence, the suspect attempted to escape through another door, leaving a four-year-old child behind. However, authorities said he was immediately apprehended just outside of the residence by other agents.
Authorities said they found the child in a bedroom with “multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale,” with a gross weight of roughly one ounce “out in the open where the child could have easily accessed” the drugs. Authorities said they also recovered marijuana, scales, cash, phones and other evidence.
The child appeared to be in good health, and authories said there was no need for a medical evaluation. The child was released to family members, and the case was referred to Child Protective Services.
Daniels has multiple prior felony convictions, and authorities said the evidence shows that he was actively selling illegal drugs immediately adjacent to a school, both factors that increase the severity of the charge and potential punishment.
Daniels was booked into the Hancock County jail but was released early Thursday morning after posting a $5,000 bond set by Hancock County Justice Court Judge Jay Lagasse.
“We routinely receive complaints about illegal drug activity in this particular area," said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. "We take every one seriously and have worked many successful investigations leading to numerous arrests and prosecutions. That is exactly what we will continue to do, so long as the problem exists, not only in Bay St. Louis but throughout Hancock County. If you want to sell drugs here, we’ll be coming to see you at some point.”
The investigation remains active ongoing and further arrests are expected as it progresses.
