Woman dies after overnight shooting in Gulfport; man taken to hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight shooting in Gulfport has claimed the life of one woman and sent another person to the hospital.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on O’Neal Road. When police arrived at the apartment, officers found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a man who had also been shot.
Police say the pair knew each other and got into an altercation. Authorities have not said whether one or both fired the weapon.
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
No charges have been filed and police have not said anything about a possible suspect.
