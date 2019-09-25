Warm and dry through the weekend

In the tropics, we have Hurricane Lorenzo, Tropical Storm Karen, and a disturbance in the Southern Gulf. Jerry is now a post-tropical system. Lorenzo is still in the eastern Atlantic, and it will become a major hurricane by the end of the week. It will be moving out to sea. This disturbance in the Southern Gulf has a very low chance of becoming a depression. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. Finally, Tropical Storm Karen is in the western Atlantic and it is north of Puerto Rico. It may stall this weekend to the east of the Bahamas, and it is expected to move west after the weekend. It’s still too early to know if this may be a concern for the Gulf. For the time being, there are no immediate threats to South Mississippi.