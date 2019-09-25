Raise money for your nonprofit with ‘Birdies for Charity’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rapiscan Systems Classic may be months away, but organizers are already teeing off an important part of the tournament.
Non-profits in South Mississippi can now sign up to be a part of the Birdies for Charity program. It’s an opportunity to raise money for your organization based on the number of “birdies” made by PGA Tour Champions players.
Last year, Birdies for Charity raised more than $445,000. The hope is to double that amount this year.
“Essentially, charities just solicit donations from sponsors and what happens is they receive 100 percent of the donations they solicit, plus a five percent match through the tournament and thanks to our partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation,” said tournament director Stephen Schoettmer.
The Birdies for Charity fundraising program allows participating charities to solicit pledges of at least three cents from the general public and/or corporate donors for every birdie that is made during the tournament. Donors can also opt to make a flat donation of $10 or more.
In golf, a birdie is a score of one stroke better than “par” for any golf hole on the golf course. “Par” is the normal expected score of a golf professional on any given hole.
It is expected that 700-800 birdies will be made by the PGA Tour Champions Professionals throughout the three-day tournament.
To read more specifics about the Birdies for Charity program, click HERE.
The 2020 Rapiscan Systems Classic is March 23-29, 2020, at Fallen Oak Golf Course in Saucier.
