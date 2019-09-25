Police find more than a pound of meth in Petal home; 2 arrested

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police found more than a pound of methamphetamine, among other drugs and paraphernalia, while serving an arrest warrant Tuesday at a home on W. 5th Avenue.
According to Petal police Lt. Casey Walley, officers found 561 grams of meth, a substance believed to be ecstasy and marijuana inside the home. Walley said two suspects were arrested and charged with several felony crimes.
Andrew McKenzie West, 20, and Brandon Colby Lee, 26, were each charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lee was also charged with false identifying information.
Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail and will have their initial court appearances Wednesday.
