Near-record heat today and dry this week

The ground is parched. And drought conditions are developing across parts of our region this month due to the lack of rainfall. This is actually one of the driest Septembers ever recorded in Biloxi since 1893! Hot and dry weather is expected to continue on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s which is near-record heat for some locations. The rest of September looks to be dry as a bone for us. And October is normally our driest month of the year. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karen continues to move north of Puerto Rico into the western Atlantic. It is expected to stay there the rest of this week. But, next week models still show it is possible for Karen to move west toward the Gulf. At this time, Karen is not considered a Gulf Coast threat but we’ll be watching as we learn more. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the tropics, Lorenzo in the east Atlantic becomes the fifth Atlantic hurricane of the season and is expected to become a major hurricane this week, posing no threat to land. And Jerry near Bermuda in the Atlantic is no longer tropical as it falls apart. There are no tropical threats to our local area over the next five days. Hurricane season ends in two months.