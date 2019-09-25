Moss Point students experience nature trail and boat ride during hands-on field trip

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 eighth-graders from Moss Point participated in a hands-on field trip Wednesday throughout Jackson County.
The event is called “A River Runs Through Us”, and it took the students on three separate adventures.
The students learned about the arts at The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs. They also walked a nature trail and saw 3D exhibits at the USM Marine Education Center. Then back in Moss Point, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center served as their third learning location.
The students were split into three groups of 40. Organizers say Wednesday’s lesson was timely.
“We’re learning about watersheds and how far the Mississippi River flows,” said student Jayda Thompson.
“With the Bonnet Carre Spillway going on and all of that freshwater coming down, the topic of watersheds and how water from the rest of the country flows down to different rivers and tributaries, it affects our Gulf. It’s sort of on everyone’s mind. It’s a primary ecological lesson that we like to teach," added Chris Snyder, the Director at the USM Marine Education Center.
