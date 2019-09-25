MDOT maintenance worker dies in Franklin County accident

“My heart goes out to Mark’s family, friends and coworkers,” said Melinda McGrath P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “When we lose anyone from the MDOT family it shakes the agency to its core. He was working to maintain the highways and improve safety for Mississippi. Mark was one of our dedicated public servants willing to do needed work along Mississippi highways. We ask everyone to keep the Youngblood family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for every one touched by this tragic loss.”