Man accused of killing Mandeville Police captain denied bond

By Chris Finch | September 24, 2019 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 9:34 PM

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The man accused of killing Mandeville Police Capt. Vincent Liberto was denied bond on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

Mike Spicer, 21, is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Liberto and and another officer were shot after a police chase in Mandeville on Friday.

Spicer’s family attended the court hearing but had no comment after the judge made his decision.

The Vincent Liberto, Jr. Memorial Fund has been established at Hancock Whitney bank to help the officer’s family. Donations can be made at any bank branch.

Funeral arrangement for Liberto have been set for Friday.

