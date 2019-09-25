Karen to meander over Atlantic waters through next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Karen remains a weak tropical storm as it moves north of Puerto Rico. We’re also watching Hurricane Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic and a weak disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of tropical development. Tropical Storm Jerry has fallen apart near Bermuda and is no longer being tracked. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen still bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week and there is uncertainty about its track.