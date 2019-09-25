Karen to meander over Atlantic waters through next week

Also tracking Hurricane Lorenzo and a southern Gulf disturbance

Wesley's Wednesday AM tropical update
By Carrie Duncan, Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne, and Wesley Williams | September 8, 2019 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:24 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Karen remains a weak tropical storm as it moves north of Puerto Rico. We’re also watching Hurricane Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic and a weak disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of tropical development. Tropical Storm Jerry has fallen apart near Bermuda and is no longer being tracked. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen still bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week and there is uncertainty about its track.

TROPICAL STORM KAREN could meander over Atlantic waters through next week

  • Tropical Storm Karen, was located in the western Atlantic Ocean, north of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, moving quickly northward.
  • Karen is expected to remain below hurricane strength; limiting factors like a dry environment nearby and strong winds aloft (wins shear) should keep Karen as a tropical storm or weaker, despite very warm water temperatures which could promote a stronger storm.
  • By this weekend and early next week, Karen is expected to meander over the waters of the western Atlantic, between Bermuda and Puerto Rico, as it becomes trapped below a ridge of high pressure to its north. This high pressure could also steer Karen west toward the Gulf.
  • Bottom line: at this time, Karen is still not considered a Gulf Coast threat but since there is still some uncertainty with its ultimate track, we’ll be watching the latest developments for any changes.
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropical update

#Karen and a cold front. Let's chat...

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

HURRICANE LORENZO getting stronger, still no threat to land

  • Hurricane Lorenzo was located several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands on Wednesday.
  • Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane this week as it moves west-northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to any land areas over the next five days.
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
SOUTHERN GULF TROPICAL WAVE not a threat to Mississippi

  • A disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.
  • It is expected to move westward and northwestward over the next few days. It may bring rain to the northeast coast of Mexico. It is no threat to Mississippi.
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
9-25-19 Wednesday AM tropics update
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

