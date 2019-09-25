Karen to meander over Atlantic waters through next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Karen remains a weak tropical storm as it moves north of Puerto Rico. We’re also watching Hurricane Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic and a weak disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of tropical development. Tropical Storm Jerry has fallen apart near Bermuda and is no longer being tracked. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen still bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week and there is uncertainty about its track.
- Tropical Storm Karen, was located in the western Atlantic Ocean, north of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, moving quickly northward.
- Karen is expected to remain below hurricane strength; limiting factors like a dry environment nearby and strong winds aloft (wins shear) should keep Karen as a tropical storm or weaker, despite very warm water temperatures which could promote a stronger storm.
- By this weekend and early next week, Karen is expected to meander over the waters of the western Atlantic, between Bermuda and Puerto Rico, as it becomes trapped below a ridge of high pressure to its north. This high pressure could also steer Karen west toward the Gulf.
- Bottom line: at this time, Karen is still not considered a Gulf Coast threat but since there is still some uncertainty with its ultimate track, we’ll be watching the latest developments for any changes.
- Hurricane Lorenzo was located several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands on Wednesday.
- Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane this week as it moves west-northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to any land areas over the next five days.
- A disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.
- It is expected to move westward and northwestward over the next few days. It may bring rain to the northeast coast of Mexico. It is no threat to Mississippi.
You can always track the tropics with the WLOX Weather App. See video below for a quick how to:
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.