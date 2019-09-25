15 guns seized during filming of music video; 8 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say over a dozen guns have been seized during the filming of a rap video in Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit received an anonymous tip on Monday, Sept. 23 around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pampas Street. Police say upon arrival, several individuals were found in the middle of the street waiving guns.
Police say people holding assault rifles attempted to flee the scene.
Officers detained at least 15 people and seized 15 guns, three of which were reported stolen, and recovered a small amount of narcotics.
During the investigation, police learned the group was filming a rap video.
Eight people were arrested. Two were booked into Juvenile Detention, four into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and two were released with court summons.
Lance White, 30, Dedric White, 25, and Jurhonda Small, 25, were booked on drug and stolen firearms charges.
Michael Castillo, 24, was booked on an active warrant for home invasion and disturbing the peace.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.