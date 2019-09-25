CVSA convention hopes to steer commercial drivers in right direction

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keeping North America’s commercial vehicles in compliance and safe is what the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) aims to achieve every day.
This week, the organization held its national convention here on the Coast with help from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
"CVSA is an organization that brings together industry, enforcement and vendors to talk about the different technology that's affecting the trucking industry,” said Lauri Brady with Kapsch TrafficCom.
Brady believes CVSA is helping to propel the trucking industry forward.
“It’s bringing enforcement focus virtually to these carriers, to the industry and to the personnel without having to stop the truck and keeps this industry moving,” Brady explained.
The industry has an estimated 121 million vehicles operating in the U.S. alone.
These systems help the trucking industry continue on and help law enforcement like the highway patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) do their job quicker and safer.
“Even though we represent the enforcement agencies, we have a large gathering of industry personnel and vendors who are very active in transportation safety,” said Collin Mooney, CVSA’s executive director. “We have a lot of representatives from trucking companies, large and small, that want to do things the right way.”
