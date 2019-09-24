Worker injures leg after falling from Lake Harbour Extension bridge

Worker injured after falling from Lake Harbour Extension bridge (Source: WLBT)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 23, 2019 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 7:26 AM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A worker fell from the Lake Harbour Extension bridge onto the interstate Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Tony Willridge, with the Ridgeland Police Department, the worker fell from the overpass onto the interstate and injured his leg.

EMS carried the worker from under the bridge and into an ambulance. He was taken to UMMC.

According to officials, the worker was not with the city or the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

