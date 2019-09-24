Women on the Coast encouraged to apply for FBI positions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever considered a career with the FBI?
Despite your background, they probably have a job for you, especially if you are a woman. This October, the FBI is staging a special recruiting effort event specifically for women.
If you are invited to this special event, you can listen to a panel discussion by six female agents and participate in a networking area to learn about all the different opportunities the FBI holds for you.
“Most people think about the FBI agent, and that is certainly a position we are always hiring for. But that’s not the only opportunity out there,” said FBI recruiter Erica Parker. “You don’t have to be a certain age. You don’t have to carry a gun. You don’t have to transfer all over the place.”
They do have office jobs like any organization, but they also have jobs you can’t find anyplace else like in surveillance, intelligence or fighting cybercrimes.
“There are so many opportunities for everyone with the FBI,” Parker said.
“If you want to be one that carries a gun and does interviews and fights the crime that way, then you can certainly do that,” Parker said. "But if you’d rather be behind the scenes, we have plenty of opportunities there as well.
“We are hoping to reach many people who perhaps didn’t know that the FBI has a place for them.”
How do you get invited?
Send your resume to jacksonapplicants@FBI.gov and tell them you want to attend the Gulf Coast Women’s Event.
The deadline to send your resume in is October 10, 2019. The event will be held on October 17, 2019, and if you are invited, they will tell you where it is.
