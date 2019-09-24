Warming up for Tuesday. This afternoon’s temperatures will be about 3 to 5 degrees hotter than yesterday afternoon, in the lower to mid 90s. For some locations in coastal Mississippi, that’s near-record territory. Not exactly feeling like the first week of fall. A weak cold front in north Mississippi will head toward the Gulf today, sending a few showers to central Mississippi and the Pine Belt, but most of the rain looks to fall apart before reaching our coastal region. Rain chances remain pretty slim for us over the next seven days which will not help our monthly and annual rain deficits one bit. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry in the west Atlantic remains no threat to the Gulf as it approaches Bermuda, Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the east Atlantic remains no threat to land as it moves west-northwest, and Tropical Storm Karen in the east Caribbean is approaching Puerto Rico and we still have much to learn about Karen before we can write it off as a continental U.S. threat. We will know the answer later this week. But, it’s not a Gulf Coast threat for now. Hurricane season ends in two months.