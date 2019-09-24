Warm and dry this week

In the tropics, we are watching several areas. Tropical Storm Lorenzo near Africa is becoming more organized, and it may become a hurricane this week. It will stay out to sea. Tropical Storm Jerry is becoming more disorganized and it is expected to weaken into a depression this week. It is not a threat to the U.S. There is a disturbance in the southern Gulf that has a low chance of becoming a tropical system. It is not going to be a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. Finally, we have Tropical Storm Karen near Puerto Rico. It is expected to move north into the western Atlantic by the end of the week. It may stall east of the Bahamas this weekend, and there is plenty of uncertainty where it will go next week. A ridge of high pressure could steer it farther west and closer to the Continental U.S. or Gulf. It is still way too early to know if it will be a concern for the Gulf Coast. There is plenty of time to watch.