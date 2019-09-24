Tracking the tropics: Karen stronger on Tuesday, bears watching

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Karen, located in the eastern Caribbean, strengthened and became a tropical storm once again on Tuesday. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Jerry in the western Atlantic. There is also a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of tropical development. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.