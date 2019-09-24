Tracking the tropics: Karen stronger on Tuesday, bears watching

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Karen, located in the eastern Caribbean, strengthened and became a tropical storm once again on Tuesday. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Jerry in the western Atlantic. There is also a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of tropical development. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.
- Karen, once again a tropical storm, was located in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, moving north toward Puerto Rico.
- Karen is expected to bring wind and rain impacts to Puerto Rico and other portions of the nearby islands this week.
- This weekend, Karen could begin to stall east of the Bahamas as it may become trapped below a ridge of high pressure to its north. Some computer model scenarios keep Karen out of the Gulf next week, some don’t. Bottom line: there is a lot of uncertainty about that since it will depend on the strength and position of the high pressure ridge.
- At this time, Karen is not considered a Gulf Coast threat but we’ll be watching its latest developments for any changes.
- Tropical Storm Lorenzo was located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday.
- Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane this week as it moves west-northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to any land areas over the next five days.
- Tropical Storm Jerry was located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda on Tuesday, moving slowly northward.
- Jerry is expected to bring wind and rain impacts to Bermuda this week and will remain no threat to the Gulf Coast as it moves farther away from the U.S. mainland by this weekend.
- A disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.
- It is expected to move westward and northwestward over the next few days. It may bring rain to the northeast coast of Mexico. It is not a concern for the northern Gulf Coast.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
