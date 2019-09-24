Ring dropped down drain to be reunited with owner 27 years later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man on a mission to return a high school class ring to its owner is thanking social media for helping make the connection.
Drew Thornton was working a summer job on Southern University’s campus in June of 2018 when he found a ring in the sewer. Thornton now lives in Dallas and sent WAFB pictures of the ring to try and locate its owner.
The ring is from Breaux Bridge High School’s class of 1991. The name “Monica” is on one side, and what appears to be a volleyball with the number 18 on the other side.
Less than 24 hours after reaching out, and after hundreds of comments, the Breaux Bridge community was able to identify the ring’s owner.
No. 18 for the Breaux Bridge High Tigers volleyball team, Monica Alexander, says she dropped the ring down the shower drain in August of 1992. She says she had trouble getting anyone to help her fish it out because maintenance crews were busy preparing the campus for the incredible category 5 Hurricane Andrew.
“I lost it immediately before the storm arrived in Baton Rouge,” Alexander says. “We were moving in our dorms for the fall semester and the storm hit that same week!”
Fast forward 27 years, to the summer of 2018, when Thornton says he found the ring in a sewer on Harding Boulevard. Thornton wasn’t even a year old when the ring was first lost.
The two are planning a meet-up to give Alexander her ring back.
