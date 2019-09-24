Police promoting railroad safety this week with ‘Operation Clear Track’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week is Rail Safety Week and law enforcement officers across the Gulf Coast are raising awareness about being safer when crossing the tracks.
Officers with Gulfport and Biloxi police departments will be stationed at tracks around both cities as they participate in the safety awareness and enforcement campaign. It's part of Operation Clear Track - the single largest railroad safety initiative in the country, which sees over 600 law enforcement agencies in 48 states participate.
Police will be at targeted railroad grade crossing locations this week to issue citations or warnings to violators and educate motorists and pedestrians on railroad safety.
Some of the busier crossings in Gulfport include the intersection at 17th Avenue, which sees over 13,000 vehicles cross each day, and the crossing at Pass Road, which sees 17,000 vehicles cross each day. In Biloxi, the Main Street and Lameuse Street crossings are among the busiest ones in the city, with 3,000 vehicles crossing at each location every day.
The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement. Locally, authorities also hope to enforce the number of trucks that become stuck on the tracks, which could potentially lead to devastating and deadly crashes.
Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Operation Clear Track is an effort by law enforcement, Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and rail safety partner organizations to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week, which is being observed in the U.S. September 22-28, 2019.
