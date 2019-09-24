Performing Arts Center taking shape on Biloxi High campus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School’s $14 million, 38,000 square-foot performing arts center is currently under construction. The facility will be large enough for anything from band and show choir competitions to other performances.
By this time next year, the hope is the school's new state-of-the-art performing arts center will serve as a game-changing performance venue.
“It’s going to be a beautiful facility,” said Marcus Boudreaux, Biloxi High School principal. “We’re very excited to get it on board. We’ve got wonderful arts programs in Biloxi, and this is going to be something they can showcase all their performances in. Right now, we’ve got about a 200-seat lecture hall. This is going to be more than 1,000 seats.”
Boudreaux says as with any construction project, there has been a learning curve on how to get around campus.
"We still have to have a functioning school, so we've got some different access roads coming in right now,” Boudreaux added.
Including a road set up outside the construction zone, which has been a challenge for some students like junior Grant Inkol, who set up an online petition to address the road issue.
“For us, we go through that every day. We just want maybe a temporary pave going on,” Inkol said.
Boudreaux said those roads are eventually going to turn into parking lots, and students will have a better road coming in whenever construction finished, which is slated for the summer of 2020.
