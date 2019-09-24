MSU faces road test against #7 Auburn

“I am just as nervous going into this one as I was last year. I just see a big, strong, physical, athletic front seven. You have to find ways to run the ball on them successfully. You are not just going to line up and run the ball downhill at these guys. It doesn’t work that way. We are going to have to find creative ways to create space and angles. I think Bo is a little more of a threat with his legs. Stidham could do it, but he was more of a traditional pocket-style passer, which is why he is playing in the NFL now. I think Bo poses more of a threat with his feet. So, you are seeing a little more of that in the run game," said Moorhead.