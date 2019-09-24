Democratic nominee for AG questions party unity, prompting Jim Hood to respond

I met with the directors of every division in the Attorney General’s Office last week to prepare for the transition to the next attorney general, whoever that may be. I asked them to draft memos addressing the duties of each of their divisions so that the next attorney general will be well prepared. I hold my staff in the highest regard, and have great respect for the institution. I don’t want any actions of mine to reflect negatively on them or affect their futures. That’s why I’m focused solely on my own race for governor. My dad gave me an important piece of advice the first time I ran for office in 1995: 'Work hard in your own race and stay out of everybody else’s." I plan to stick by that advice during this election.

Jim Hood