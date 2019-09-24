Coast teen battles cancer but doesn’t miss a beat in the classroom

“St. Jude’s amazing. You only hear it. You only see the commercials. To be there, it’s an amazing place. Every cent, every penny, every dollar that’s donated to St. Jude goes towards the families. We paid for nothing. I didn’t pay for food, gas, housing... Everything was taken care of. When they say our focus is to take care of our children, that is our focus," Lisa told WLOX.