Businesses partner with schools to give students more opportunities other than college

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Student debt: those have become scary words for many high school students trying to decide what they should do after graduation.
Many students are learning they have more options outside of college. Coastal high schools are offering vocational and technical training in many fields for those who may not want to go.
Harrison County’s Career & Technical Center is one of those programs, and they are partnering with Ford Motor Company to provide more opportunities.
Several years ago, Ford realized there was an upcoming shortage of auto mechanics, so they came up with a program to encourage kids toward that as a career. They call it ACE.
“The Automotive Career Exploration Program: we focus on building a pipeline from high school automotive classrooms to partnered service departments,” said Doug Johnson, the regional talent specialist for Ford Motor Company.
That pipeline has led Harrison Central senior Andrew Detwiler to Butch Oustalet Ford in Gulfport, where he works 10 hours a week in their Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center.
He says the lessons he learns are invaluable.
“It’s a lot harder work here than in the school,” Detwiler said while changing the oil on a car Monday. “The school tries to prepare you for the real world, but they can only do so much, and the real world is gonna slap you in the face.”
Working in trades like auto mechanic, plumber or electrician had been looked down on for some time, said Eddie Seal, Service Manager Butch Oustalet Ford. But that outlook has changed.
“So, this stigma for blue-collar workers has kind of gone away because a lot of these fields can provide a really good living, especially here in South Mississippi,” Seal said. “If you can do those things, you’re always going to be in demand, you’re always going to have a career and you’re always going to fix your own stuff as well.”
Greg Cooper teaches auto mechanics at the Harrison County Career & Technical Center. The Harrison Central graduate said he loves being able to share his knowledge with his students. He also believes that having multiple opportunities is critical for students.
“You’re going to have students that are not going to go to college,” Cooper said. “But they can learn a great trade or a way to make a good living using their hands. You’re still going to be using your brain.”
Seal said they are hoping interns will turn into full-time employees, whereas mechanics, they can earn anywhere from 50 to 90 thousand dollars a year. The dealership also partners with students from Gulfport High, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Delgado Community College in New Orleans.
In the end, it’s about developing a balanced workforce to keep the country running. For Johnson, it’s more than just having enough mechanics to work on the cars they sell.
“We want everybody to be successful, and we want everybody to be able to take care of themselves and their future family,” Johnson said.
