A warm and dry start to fall

In the tropics, we have three tropical storms. Tropical Storm Karen is in the Caribbean, and it will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico. It will move back into the Atlantic by the end of the week, and it may stall by the weekend. Beyond that, it could turn to the west closer to the Continental U.S. It will depend on how a ridge of high pressure will steer it. There is plenty of time to watch Karen, and there are a lot of uncertainties with its forecast that far out. Tropical Storm Jerry remains in the Atlantic, and it will not be a threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed this morning near the coast of Africa. It is forecast to become a hurricane this week, but it is expected to remain out at sea.