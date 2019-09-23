A warm and dry start to fall

Welcome to fall! It’s going to be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll stay quiet tonight, and morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
A few more clouds are expected tomorrow thanks to a front stalling to our north. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but many of us will stay rain free. Highs will be in the low 90s. This dry and warm pattern will last throughout the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low 90s through Friday, and rain chances will be slim to none.
In the tropics, we have three tropical storms. Tropical Storm Karen is in the Caribbean, and it will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico. It will move back into the Atlantic by the end of the week, and it may stall by the weekend. Beyond that, it could turn to the west closer to the Continental U.S. It will depend on how a ridge of high pressure will steer it. There is plenty of time to watch Karen, and there are a lot of uncertainties with its forecast that far out. Tropical Storm Jerry remains in the Atlantic, and it will not be a threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed this morning near the coast of Africa. It is forecast to become a hurricane this week, but it is expected to remain out at sea.
