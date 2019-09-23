USM grad student from Bahamas raising money for Dorian relief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A graduate student at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to raise money for disaster relief in the Bahamas after the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.
Troy-Ann Mott, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, alongside Bahamian students from the University of Arkansas, are working together to raise money for a student who was impacted by the hurricane.
The group has set a goal of $150,000 that will be used to purchase all-inclusive school boxes designed to aid about 3,000 students at a cost of $50 per box, and as of now, $1,800 have been pledged into the efforts.
Hurricane Dorian struck Abaco Islands on Sept. 1 and hit the Grand Bahama Island a day later and would continue to stay there another day until moving away on Sept. 3. Damages in the country are estimated at $7 billion, leaving about 50 residents dead and hundreds still missing.
Mott, who received her undergraduate degree in Audiology at Arkansas, is currently pursuing her Doctor of Audiology degree and she dreams of having her own private practice in the Bahamas one day. Lately, a lot of her focus has been on helping the country and residents rebuild after the storm.
Mott said she was in complete disbelief after seeing the damage that Dorian caused to her home country.
“I was in complete disbelief. I was heartbroken for my country,” Mott said. “The Bahamas has never experienced a hurricane of this magnitude. We have witnessed natural disasters from around the world and would never have thought that we would have endured such a harrowing experience. I felt compelled to do something when I saw the devastation.”
Luckily for her, none of Mott’s family and close friends perished in the storm as she has been in constant contact with them, they did, however, receive serious damages to their homes because of the storm.
As a part of the fundraising efforts, Mott and fellow USM students will set up a table at Shoemaker Square on USM’s Hattiesburg Campus on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as setting up a GoFundMe page where anyone can donate to.
Contributions can also be made to the Bahamas Consulate in Atlanta, 970 Clearmont Road, NE Suite 290, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Mott is encouraging everyone to try and donate as she says that no amount is too small.
“Bahamians are the most resilient people I know,” she said. “However, they need our help to rebuild. Many people have visited my country and have loved the warmth and beauty of The Bahamas and its people. I encourage everyone to please donate and help us to rebuild. No amount is too small.”
