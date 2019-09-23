Sand creating headache for Highway 90 paving project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The $6.5 million Highway 90 paving project from Debuys Road to the Biloxi Bay Bridge is well behind schedule.
The project was supposed to be completed about 6 months ago.
The east and westbound lanes are done from the city line at Debuys Road to I-110, but turning lanes, crossovers and parking bays have yet to be paved.
Officials say one of the biggest problems has been the constant presence of sand on the beach highway. Harrison County crews are moving sand to the median and picking it up and trucking it off.
“As you see, Sand Beach is out helping today with sand clean up. That’s a daily issue we’re dealing with prior to paving. You have to have a clean surface in order for the asphalt to adhere to the road,” said Warren Paving Division Manager, Joel Moody.
Warren Paving has set a goal of finishing the work in time for Cruisin’ the Coast on October 6.
That means dozens of turning lanes and the spots in between the medians need to be cleaned of sand and paved in less than 2 weeks. The company realizes that will be a challenging task.
“I think we’ll be a few short. We are pushing on that, but we’ll probably be a few short of them. I don’t think it’ll be a major issue,” Moody said.
The paving work is being done at night. That plan is based on public safety and providing a safer environment for workers with less traffic on the road.
The Harrison County Sand Beach authority is working full time to remove the sand, and the clock is ticking on Warren Paving to get all the new asphalt in place to create a smooth ride, at least down to the Biloxi Lighthouse for classic car owners.
The company will take a break during Cruisin the Coast and then get back to work on paving Hwy 90 to the Biloxi Bay Bridge.
