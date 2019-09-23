REMINDER: White Avenue gate at Keesler AFB closed through Oct. 14

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is completing underground construction repairs that have the White Avenue gate at Keesler Air Force Base closed for the next three weeks.
The gate closed Monday, Sept. 23, and will not re-open until Monday, Oct. 14. Due to the change, the hours for the Meadows Drive gate have also been adjusted. The Pass Road gate will remain open and unaffected.
During this time, Biloxi will install new water, sewer and storm drains at the intersection of White Avenue and Father Ryan Avenue.
Keesler will continue adjusted gate operations during Cruisin’ the Coast, which is expected to bring traffic to a standstill along Highway 90. More than 8,000 cars and/or participants are expected at the event, which begins Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 13.
During this three-week period, Keesler gate hours are as follows:
- Meadows Road Gate (Gate 1): Open to inbound and outbound traffic under 24 hour operations from 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 through 6 p.m. Oct. 14.
- White Avenue Gate: Closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 11 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, and will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. Monday, October 14.
- Pass Road Gate: Will remain open 24 hours.
- Visitor Center: Monday through Friday operations will move to both the Pass Road and Meadows Road Gates. The vetting process will remain the same.
It is advised that base personnel attempt to get visitor passes issued during the week. Please be flexible as you may experience a longer than usual wait for a visitor pass due increased visitor traffic.
All gate hours will resume normal hours of operation beginning October 14.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.