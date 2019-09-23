Plans for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home unveiled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is underway as supporters of the annual fundraiser continue to celebrate the success of last year.
Crews broke ground on the house Thursday morning. It’s being built in the Landon Green subdivision in Gulfport, which is where last year’s St. Jude Dream Home was constructed.
Families who have children that have been impacted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as financial donors and supporters of the Dream Home giveaway, gathered Thursday night to get a peek at the design for the 2020 home. The plans were unveiled at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center during the fundraiser’s annual Bricks and Sticks event.
At the event, audience members watched videos and listened to testimonials from families who have benefited from the incredible work of St. Jude’s. One mother said her daughter wouldn’t be here today were not for the hospital’s help.
“Never thought it would happen, never," said parent Kristine Ritter. “I mean, we have five kids so imagine with the average child who has cancer, the average bill is $500,000, with $35,000 of that coming out of your pocket in co-payments. We couldn’t have done it. I don’t know where we’d be.”
The St. Jude Dream Home is being built once again by Elliot Homes, who partners with WLOX and several other local businesses to construct the home using donated materials and labor.
As the house nears completion, tickets will be sold for $100 each, giving people a chance to win the Dream Home. The money raised from the annual fundraiser is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital provides life-saving treatment to children throughout the country, operating on the belief that no child should ever be denied treatment due to their race, religion, or their family’s ability to pay.
“I have my own kids. If anything were ever to happen to them, I would want someone to be able to take care of them," said Josh Gibson, Elliot Homes field manager and project supervisor. "I know that means a lot to other people, that they want their kids taken care of. For St. Jude to be able to treat cancer and treat childhood diseases at zero costs is pretty amazing to me.”
Last year’s Dream Home Giveaway generated over $760,000 at zero cost to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home will go on sale in January. Construction on the house is expected to be complete in April 2020.
To see a gallery of other homes built by Elliot Homes in the same style as the Dream Home, visit the Elliot Homes website HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.