Hancock Middle celebrates first-time 'A' rating

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Achievements in classrooms along the Coast are giving many schools reasons to celebrate.
Monday, the celebration was at Hancock Middle School to honor a big first-time achievement.
The excitement was undeniable as Hancock Middle celebrated its "A" rating Monday with a pep rally.
“It’s a big deal to reach that 'A’ status because last year we were a 'C', and to go from a 'C' to an 'A', we had to do a lot of work," said principal Jessica Taylor.
As a treat for all that hard work, students got to enjoy ice cream for breakfast.
“It was fun. They all gave us ice cream and everything," said student Kason Anderson.
And teachers received cookies decorated for the occasion. This is the first time the school has achieved the coveted grade on the state’s report card, and it didn’t come easy.
“Just really hunkering down and staying the course to make sure you grow each time from each test, and it worked," said Taylor.
Taylor said they’re planning to continue this same momentum with hopes this won’t be the school’s last 'A' rating.
“We’re looking at our data. What do we need to focus on? We have designated some weak spots in our ELA. That’s our focus this year. And keep working on our math, that’s what gave us our A," she said.
Monday was also a celebration of the entire school district, which also earned an 'A' rating for the first time. The district jumped up 33 spots from last year to rank #11 in the state on this year’s accountability scores.
“It means a lot. It just reaffirms that the hard work, and the dedication, and the work that our staff, our teachers, our whole community is putting into this is paying off," said Superintendent Alan Dedeaux.
It’s hard work that isn’t going unnoticed.
In August, the school rewarded students who reached proficiency or showed growth on their tests with a trip to Margaritaville.
The school district plans to celebrate all district employees on Thursday.
