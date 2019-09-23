Gulfport teen sentenced to 35 years for killing 16-year-old

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Kobe Augustine was just 15 years old when, nearly four years ago, he shot and killed 16-year-old Nygel Poole.
After being convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year, Augustine - who is now 19 - will spend the next 35 years in prison. That’s the sentence that was handed down last week by Judge Lawrence Bourgeois.
The shooting happened on Jan. 23, 2016, in a Gulfport alley just north of 19th Street. Police say the two teens got into an argument and Augustine shot Poole twice in the face.
Multiple witnesses who were friends with both teens identified Augustine as the shooter, saying they heard the gunshots just minutes after Poole and Augustine walked off together. Moments later, they said Augustine came running back down the street claiming that a car was shooting at them. Augustine was later overheard telling someone that he had actually shot Poole.
Police said they found Augustine hiding under his bed later that night and arrested him, initially charging him with aggravated assault. The charges were upgraded to second-degree murder the next day when Poole died at the hospital.
Poole’s mother said the two boys had known each other since they were toddlers.
Poole’s family members appeared in court at the sentencing hearing, asking the judge for leniency for Augustine. Judge Bourgeois also heard from a Gulfport detective who testified that Augustine has had 22 major rules violations at Harrison County Jail since being arrested in January 2016, including multiple citations for threatening and assaulting other inmates and corrections officers.
Judge Bourgeois sentenced Augustine to 35 years for second-degree murder, noting that it was a sad commentary on where we are as a society that one young man lost his life and another threw his life away because of his decision to fire the gun that killed Poole.
Augustine will be in his 50′s when the full amount of his sentence is served.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.