Gulfport Police Dept. sends warning to parents, students
By Annie Johnson | September 23, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 5:08 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department tweeted a warning to parents, high school juniors and high school seniors Monday around 2:30 p.m.

The tweet advised students they will be arrested if they are caught out past curfew, committing vandalism, racing, speeding, paintballing etc. in the name of Junior-Senior Wars.

The warning comes after Gulfport police say several young people were arrested Sunday night and charged with curfew violations.

Parents please monitor your children’s activities and educate them on the consequences. We understand “traditions” but it’s not worth being arrested.
Gulfport Police Department

