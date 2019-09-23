Gulfport Police Dept. sends warning to parents, students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department tweeted a warning to parents, high school juniors and high school seniors Monday around 2:30 p.m.
The tweet advised students they will be arrested if they are caught out past curfew, committing vandalism, racing, speeding, paintballing etc. in the name of Junior-Senior Wars.
The warning comes after Gulfport police say several young people were arrested Sunday night and charged with curfew violations.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.