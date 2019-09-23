Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 5

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite 10 coast teams taking off for a bye week, there was no shortage of action on the coast in the fifth week of South Mississippi’s high school football season.
Since their week one loss to Harrison Central in the Port City Bowl, East Central has averaged 56.5 points in their last two games and that wouldn’t change against Moss Point Friday night. The Hornets had a rough first half with holding calls on offense while allowing the Tigers to march down the field to take an early 8-6 lead after the first quarter. The ground game came alive for East Central (3-1) in the second quarter to give them a 21-8 lead, but Moss Point (0-4) junior quarterback Ruben Lee Jr. continued to find his favorite target in junior wide receiver Chanton Millender for touchdowns to keep the Tigers within five. The game was close until the 5:12 mark of the third quarter where the Hornets senior running back Dylan Grinsteinner ran for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 43-29 game. From there, East Central lit up the scoreboard for a 70-35 victory.
The Harrison Central Red Rebels traveled to Slidell (3-1) to finish off a two-game road trip before region play. Junior running back Jaidon McClain found the endzone twice, but the Tigers were able to shutout Harrison Central (2-2) in the second half as the Red Rebels fall 24-14.
The “WLOX Game of the Week” between Picayune and Poplarville was one-sided, to say the least. The Maroon Tide scored on their first four possessions and held the Hornets scoreless in the first half for a 39-0 lead heading into halftime. Picayune (4-0) remains undefeated heading into Region 4-5A play while Poplarville (1-4) look to heal their wounds on a bye week as their losing streak extends to three.
Final scores from all other coast games are listed below:
D’Iberville 34/Hammond (La.) 0
Gautier 14/Greene County 50
Pass Christian 27/North Pike 33
St. Patrick 32/Enterprise 0
Resurrection 27/Mount Olive 8
Bay High 21/Perry Central 8
Picayune 53/Poplarville 15
Biloxi 31/Stone 14
Harrison Central 14/Slidell 24
Moss Point 35/East Central 70
Vancleave 35/South Jones 10
