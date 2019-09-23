Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 5

Since their week one loss to Harrison Central in the Port City Bowl, East Central has averaged 56.5 points in their last two games and that wouldn’t change against Moss Point Friday night. The Hornets had a rough first half with holding calls on offense while allowing the Tigers to march down the field to take an early 8-6 lead after the first quarter. The ground game came alive for East Central (3-1) in the second quarter to give them a 21-8 lead, but Moss Point (0-4) junior quarterback Ruben Lee Jr. continued to find his favorite target in junior wide receiver Chanton Millender for touchdowns to keep the Tigers within five. The game was close until the 5:12 mark of the third quarter where the Hornets senior running back Dylan Grinsteinner ran for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 43-29 game. From there, East Central lit up the scoreboard for a 70-35 victory.