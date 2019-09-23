First day of fall looks beautiful

Fall officially began at 2:50 AM today. We begin the day with mild morning temperatures ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s on the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures heating into the upper 80s on the coast and the lower 90s inland. The week ahead looks pretty dry in coastal Mississippi thanks in part to nearby high pressure. Rain chances will be slim to none through Friday and we expect less than a quarter-inch of rain area-wide over the next seven days which won’t help out our annual rainfall deficit one bit. The tropics are active: Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic approaching Bermuda this week; Tropical Storm Karen moving north in the east Caribbean Sea, threatening Puerto Rico and reaching locations east of the Bahamas by this weekend; and Tropical Depression Thirteen moving west in the Atlantic near Africa becoming a hurricane this week posing no threat to land. At this time, there are no tropical threats to Mississippi but we’ll be watching Karen as some models have it nearing the Gulf some time next week. Hurricane season ends in two months.