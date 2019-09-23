D’Iberville’s new police department to offer more space, latest technology

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville’s finest will soon have a new police department, providing them with the latest amenities to help them protect the community.
The City of D’Iberville broke ground Monday morning on the new police department. The $4.6 million facility is under construction on Lamey Bridge Road just north of D’Iberville Fire Department at the old Rudy Moran ball park location.
Once complete, the 14,000 square foot building will serve as the new home for D’Iberville police officers, giving them more than three and a half times more space than the old station. The facility will also offer modern technology, aiding officers by providing a safer working environment.
Part of the upgrades include a new training facility, as well as emergency capabilities to sustain officers during times of natural disaster, such as a hurricane.
The first phase of construction is now underway. The new police department is expected to be finished in 10 to 12 months.
