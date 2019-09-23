D’Iberville’s new police department to offer more space, latest technology

D’Iberville’s new police department to offer more space, latest technology
Construction is underway right now on D'Iberville's new police department, which is expected to be complete in 10-12 months. (Source: D'Iberville Police Department)
By Lindsay Knowles and Bill Snyder | September 23, 2019 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 11:34 AM

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville’s finest will soon have a new police department, providing them with the latest amenities to help them protect the community.

The City of D’Iberville broke ground Monday morning on the new police department. The $4.6 million facility is under construction on Lamey Bridge Road just north of D’Iberville Fire Department at the old Rudy Moran ball park location.

Once complete, the 14,000 square foot building will serve as the new home for D’Iberville police officers, giving them more than three and a half times more space than the old station. The facility will also offer modern technology, aiding officers by providing a safer working environment.

Construction is underway right now on D'Iberville's new police department, which is expected to be complete in 10-12 months.
Construction is underway right now on D'Iberville's new police department, which is expected to be complete in 10-12 months. (Source: D'Iberville Police Department)

Part of the upgrades include a new training facility, as well as emergency capabilities to sustain officers during times of natural disaster, such as a hurricane.

The first phase of construction is now underway. The new police department is expected to be finished in 10 to 12 months.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.