Coast Guard rescues 5 people after boat overturns near Gulfport Harbor
By Annie Johnson | September 23, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:13 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Five people were rescued from the Mississippi Sound by members of the Coast Guard after their boat overturned Saturday afternoon.

Officials received a report at 2:55 p.m. that an unknown number of people went into the water. The people were spotted about 2 miles south of the Gulfport Harbor.

The Coast Guard rescued five people who went into the water after their vessel capsized in Mississippi Sound, Saturday. (Source: Photo U.S. Coast Guard)

A 45-foot Response Boat crew from the Gulfport Coast Guard station was sent out to make the rescue.

Before the crew was able to get to the location, a good Samaritan aboard a personal watercraft was able to rescue six of 11 people. Coast Guard members rescued the remaining five around 3:36 p.m.

They were transported to the Gulfport Coast Guard station in stable condition.

