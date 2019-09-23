Coast Guard rescues 5 people after boat overturns near Gulfport Harbor

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Five people were rescued from the Mississippi Sound by members of the Coast Guard after their boat overturned Saturday afternoon.
Officials received a report at 2:55 p.m. that an unknown number of people went into the water. The people were spotted about 2 miles south of the Gulfport Harbor.
A 45-foot Response Boat crew from the Gulfport Coast Guard station was sent out to make the rescue.
Before the crew was able to get to the location, a good Samaritan aboard a personal watercraft was able to rescue six of 11 people. Coast Guard members rescued the remaining five around 3:36 p.m.
They were transported to the Gulfport Coast Guard station in stable condition.
