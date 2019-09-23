Class action lawsuit against Merit Health alleges ‘unlawful’ hidden fees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A class action lawsuit filed in federal court last month is suing Merit Health Biloxi claiming they are charging emergency room patients hidden fees that are unlawful.
Kimberly Henly is named as the plaintiff in the suit, which states Merit Health had the "unfair, deceptive and unlawful practice of charging their emergency care patients a substantial, unreasonable, and undisclosed emergency room fee which is billed on top of the charges for the individual items of treatment and services provided."
That "surcharge" is essentially a "cover charge," states the lawsuit, adding that it is billed to every patient seen in one of Merit Health's emergency rooms. The fee reportedly covers "overhead expenses" incurred by the hospital.
Henly's lawsuit claims that if patients knew about that "cover charge," it may factor into their decision to seek treatment at Merit Health or not.
The lawsuit claims the hospital has a duty to disclose the surcharge before providing treatment but instead, conceals the fee from patients using deceptive practices.
Merit Health operates eight emergency rooms in Mississippi. The lawsuit is open to anyone who was billed a surcharge for their emergency room visit.
Merit Health charged ER patients the hidden surcharge based on one of five levels according to the patient’s condition, states the lawsuit, adding that the levels range in price from $589 to over $3,500 and are unreasonable. The complaint states the five levels as follows: “Basic” which charges $589.32; “Limited” which charges $1,323,39; “Intermediate” which charges $1,840.01; “Extensive” which charges $2,377.89; and “Major” which charges $3,567.89
Surcharges alone, even if they were all charged at only the lowest “Basic” level of over $500 per patient, would still amount to well over $75 million for a single year, said the complaint.
The lawsuit maintains that the fees are charged to every patient who enters the emergency room at Merit Health for treatment, despite not being visibly posted anywhere or being verbally told to the patients.
"The failure to disclose the Surcharge is particularly egregious in light of the fact that Defendants represent themselves as a caring community-based organization," states the lawsuit. "Unlike a normal arms-length transaction between a buyer and seller, a patient seeking medical services at one of Defendants’ emergency rooms places a great degree of trust and confidence on the good intentions of the hospital to treat him or her fairly and with compassion."
The class-action lawsuit states that "at least 100,000 persons" have been charged the "unlawfully billed" surcharges and can join the suit if they were billed with a CPT code of 99281, 99282, 99283, 99284, or 99285, and appears on the bill as "ER DEPT EXTENSIV."
Biloxi attorney Christopher Van Cleave and attorney Barry L. Kramer of Las Vegas filed the lawsuit on behalf of Henly.
To read the complaint in full, click HERE.
