Civil Rights icon Andrew Young on Coast for charity event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Andrew Young had his day in politics, but it was never a good fit for him.
“I was not in politics because I loved politics so much,” he said. “I didn’t want to be the governor. I wanted to make things happen.”
So, he took his service to another level.
“I learned so much about the world, and I learned more about the world’s problems,” Young said. “And, I just couldn’t retire and do nothing.”
He formed the Andrew Young Foundation based on the biblical tenets to feed the hungry, heal the sick, house the homeless, liberate the oppressed, and do it in our lifetime.
“I may not, but what we’re doing is planting seeds," Young said.
Young is on the Gulf Coast, with help from MGM Resorts, as part of a thank you to his supporters and to raise money to support the foundation in a program called Pass On Blessings. An awards dinner is planned at 7 p.m. Monday at Beau Rivage.
To him, there couldn’t be a better place to do it.
“I’m from New Orleans, and I grew up along the Gulf Coast here in Waveland in YMCA Camps 80 years ago, and I hadn’t been back in a long time," he said.
Young began the foundation in 2003. Lessons from his civil rights work are never far away.
“As Martin Luther King said, ‘We learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will perish together as fools.’ ”
He thinks of King all the time.
“I do,” Young said. “I’m the kind of Christian that doesn’t believe that death is the end, and I think he is motivating as much of what I do now as my mother and father.”
His effort is not a giveaway charity, but a program to introduce ways to teach people how to take care of themselves.
“We don’t pass out food, but I’ve been trying to find systemic ways of dealing with the problems of hunger in the world," he said.
One of those ways is through aquaponics - a more efficient way to grow crops.
Young said that this foundation helps him meet his goals, and keeps him going.
“I see problems as opportunities, and so I gravitate toward problems,” he said with a laugh. “Whatever needs doing, wherever I’m led, I go. Dr. King used to say we probably wouldn’t make it to 40, and we lived that way in the ’60s. He didn’t make it to 40, but I’m still around at 87.”
