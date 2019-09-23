Ash falling on homes from forest fire in Helena community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several residents reported seeing smoke and ash falling on their homes in Helena Monday afternoon.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission and other fire departments are on the scene of a forest fire on Coda Road. Officials responded around 1 p.m.
Jackson County EMA Director, Earl Etheridge, says no structures are in danger at this time.
Mississippi Forestry Commission is working to create a fire line around the blaze. Officials are concerned with keeping the flames contained since the weather has been dry lately.
