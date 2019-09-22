Winn-Dixie holds mobile food pantry for Hunger Action Month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Winn-Dixie hosted a mobile food pantry in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast as part of its ongoing effort to fight food insecurity. The event took place on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Gulfport.
One in five people struggle with hunger in Mississippi, and the food insecurity rate is more than 17% in Harrison County.
Winn-Dixie distributed more than $25,000 worth of food to 500 Gulfport/Biloxi families and provided associates with the hands-on opportunity to positively impact communities in the Gulfport area.
Feeding America member food banks are lifelines for people who may not have access to a healthy meal. Mobile pantries and food donations help to meet essential nutrition for adults, children and seniors throughout the Southeast.
Families in need can sign up for the next mobile food pantry on Oct. 30 either by calling 1-877-833-2550 or by visiting signupforafoodbox.org.
