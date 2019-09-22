100+ volunteers serve community in 'Church Has Left The Building’ event

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of holding a typical Sunday service, Safe Harbor United Methodist Church decided to switch things up with its first “Church Has Left the Building” event.
At 9 a.m., about 120 members walked out of the sanctuary and split up to work on one of 17 projects. The service area ranged from Escatawpa to Pascagoula.
“There’s something for everybody no matter how old or how young, no matter how talented or gifted you are with working with your hands," said pastor Robbie Murden.
The projects included a free car wash, a cemetery clean-up, school beautification and helping people at local businesses with everyday tasks. One group helped organize shopping carts at Piggly Wiggly in Moss Point.
“People are really shocked, they’re like, ‘what are y’all doing?’” said volunteer Jerica Hudson. “They’re trying to give us donations, they’re trying to pay for the water. We’re saying no, please just let us help you with your groceries. It’s a blessing to us, so we’ve enjoyed it.”
Others cut and tied blankets to give to the homeless. When finished, they blessed each blanket with a prayer and an uplifting message.
“It’s needed and it’s really fun to do to help other people and your community," said volunteer Gracie Coleman.
One team was dedicated to preparing the night’s supper. After an eventful day of service, volunteers reassembled and broke bread while sharing their experiences with helping others.
“We’re just worshipping God in a different way. We’re not staying inside the building to worship God because God is everywhere, and we want to be able to do that as well,” Murden said.
