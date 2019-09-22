Tracking three tropical storms: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Lorenzo, formerly Tropical Depression Thirteen, formed on Monday morning near the Cape Verde Islands. We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Karen in the east Caribbean Sea and Tropical Storm Jerry in the western Atlantic. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi over the next five days. But, Karen bears watching since computer models have recently suggested it may possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.
- Tropical Storm Lorenzo, formerly Tropical Depression Thirteen, was located a few hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands on Monday morning.
- Lorenzo will be moving west-northwestward in the Atlantic this week, and for now, is not expected to threaten any land areas.
- Tropical Storm Karen was located in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday morning, moving north-northwestward toward Puerto Rico.
- Karen is expected to bring wind and rain impacts to Puerto Rico and other portions of the nearby Windward and Leeward Islands this week.
- This weekend, Karen could begin to stall east of the Bahamas as it may become trapped below a ridge of high pressure to its north. Model scenarios suggest it is possible for Karen to enter the Gulf next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty about that since it will depend on the strength and position of the high pressure ridge. At this time, Karen is not considered a Gulf Coast threat but we’ll be watching its latest developments for any changes.
- Tropical Storm Jerry was located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda on Monday morning, moving slowly north-northwest.
- It is expected bring wind, rain, and surf impacts to Bermuda this week and will remain no threat to the Gulf Coast as it moves farther northeast away from the U.S. mainland by this weekend.
We are now in the heart of hurricane season when we tend to see the most tropical activity during this time of year. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
