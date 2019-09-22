A total team effort propels the Saints to a win over the Seahawks without Brees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A special teams touchdown, a defensive score, and a steady performance from Teddy Bridgewater was enough to give the Saints a vital win over the Seahawks, 33-27.
Filling in for Drew Brees, who’s out with a thumb injury, Bridgewater finished the contest going 19-of-27 passing, 172 yards, and two touchdown passes.
Alvin Kamara racked up two touchdowns for the Black and Gold. Kamara totaled 152 yards by ground and air in the win.
A Deonte Harris 53-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a Vonn Bell 33-yard score on a fumble recovery, staked the Saints to an early lead over the Seahawks.
With a 13-7 lead, Bridgewater started to finally get comfortable in the Saints offense. He hit Alvin Kamara for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and connected with Michael Thomas on a 1-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
Those two touchdown passes extended the Saints to a 27-7 advantage.
