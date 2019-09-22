South Mississippi woman celebrates 100th birthday

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A celebration fit for a queen Saturday night in Gautier as Hilma Dais turned 100 years young.
About 150 people donned her favorite color for a blue-themed party at the Gautier Convention Center. There was lots of dancing and sharing memories. Even Dais wore her dancing shoes.
Dais said she’s excited for her big day, and family members said they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“I’m so excited. I just love them and they’re everything to me,” Dais said.
“She is such a fantastic person. She’s always giving. She’s very energetic. You’d never think that she was 100 years old,” added her niece Robbie Norvel.
“Aunt Hilma always likes giving me stuff that I like to have. Like what? Like toys, games, balloons,” said five-year-old Shannon White.
We are wishing Hilma a very happy birthday!
