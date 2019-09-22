New park, community center expansion among projects in the works for Biloxi’s Ward 7

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, there isn’t much to see in the empty lot on Pin Oak Drive but tall grass and dirt.
There are plans to change that. Biloxi city leaders want to turn the six and a half-acre lot into a park.
“It’ll have a walking track, soccer field, basketball courts, restaurants, pavilions, playground area,” said Ward 7 Councilman Nathan Barrett.
Barrett said the project will be completed in three phases, with an estimated cost of around $750,000.
“This is being funded through the city as well as we have $300,000 in Tidelands funds that Casey Eure, he’s the representative for this area, helped us get from Jackson for this park,” he said.
He said the park, which is in the Eagle Point area of Biloxi, will be the second-largest park in the city behind Hiller Park.
It'll be the first park for Ward 7.
“Ward 7 is the largest ward in the city of Biloxi, and instead of everyone having to drive down to Biloxi to go to a park, it’s something right here in their backyard," Barrett said.
The bidding process for the first phase of the park will begin soon. Barrett said they hope to have it completed by the middle to late next year, with a large portion of it done within the next six months.
”It’s a big step. We’ve been in the city for right at 20 years now, so this will be a great addition and something that people in Ward 7 deserve," Barrett said.
The park isn't the only thing residents can look forward to.
Work to expand the community center on Kayleigh Cove is already underway to make more room for events. The construction of the new Fire Station 10 on Old Highway 67 is almost complete, which will service the east end of Ward 7.
“This will cut down on response times tremendously and be a great asset for that area of our ward,” Barrett said.
The city is also partnering with the county to fix and repave several roads in Ward 7. Barrett said it’s all about improving.
“There’s a lot more that needs to be done but to see the progress is very encouraging," he said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.