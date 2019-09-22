Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum hosts its biggest fundraiser

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a Coast tradition like none other.
The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum’s 34th Annual Drawdown raises money for the museum each year. As usual, the museum was packed.
Community members had the opportunity to win $10,000, and tickets rapidly sold.
“Yeah, this event is our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is our 34th Drawdown, and it is a big part of what keeps the museum going," said Museum Outreach Coordinator Corey Christy. “I think we have sold about 550 tickets tonight. So, great turnout even with a very busy weekend on the Coast."
The drawing wasn’t the only thing raising money as the event also included a silent auction, and the community’s continued support is something that Robin Krohn David couldn’t be happier with.
“This really perpetuates all of our programs and all the exhibits that we have throughout the year. It really is just a wonderful family gathering of all the locals here on the Gulf Coast. It is amazing. It is like a family reunion each year, and this is our 34th year,” David said.
Many of those in attendance came up through the seafood business and look forward to honoring their loved ones each year.
“My family was in the shrimp factory business all their lives. He opened his first factory in the early 1900′s. So, we’re here representing the family," said participant Joe Lancon.
Many more came out to respect their family ties to the museum and the industry it represents.
“Just proud to be here and have family that re here in the Hall of fame for the seafood industry and to see this museum come to fruition for our community,” said Kevin Felsher.
Fundraisers like this are how communities members continue to honor their heritage.
